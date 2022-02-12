Tension in Ukraine: the US sends more than 130 tons of weapons

Two US planes landed in Ukraine with a new shipment of weapons to strengthen the country’s defensive capacity in the face of possible Russian aggression, the Minister of Defense reported today. Defending Ukrainian, Oleksii Reznikov.

“Two more little birds with military help from our partners in USA in Kyiv! (American anti-tank rockets) Javelin, grenade launchers and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he wrote on his Facebook account, announcing the arrival of the American aircraft.

According to Reznikov, it is a load of approximately 130 tons of war equipment.

“In total we have received 15 birds with military aid from the United States, with more than 1,200 tons!” he added.

US military aid has grown considerably in recent months following heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which has concentrated more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

This Thursday, in addition, the Russian-Belarusian maneuvers “Allied Determination-2022” and Russian naval maneuvers in the Black Sea, also of great importance, began, to which Ukraine responded with the beginning of the exercises “Zametil-2022” (Storm of snow).

Reznikov reported that during these exercises the Ukrainian military will practice with Javelin rockets received from the United States, British NLAW anti-tank missiles, and Bayraktar drones, supplied by Turkey.

The maneuvers will take place at the Rovno, Kovel, Ovruch, Chernigov, Chuguyev, Sumy, Odessa, Nikolayev and Kherson sites.

While Ukraine and the West call on Russia to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border as a first step towards de-escalation, Moscow demands the cessation of supplies of military weapons. USAUK and several European countries, noting that this will only increase tension in the region.