The album that would have caused the separation of Los Bukis

The Bukis were separated for 25 years (Photo: EFE / Eduardo Cardoza / The 3 Collective)

the bukis is a band that emerged in the seventies and is currently made up of The Solis brothers Marco Antonio, Jose Javier Y Joel; Pepe Y Roberto Guadarrama, Pedro Sanchez Y The goat Cortez.

The success reaped by the bukis is so big, that his current tour is considered to be one of the most lucrative at the international level among the Mexican gangs. However, they experienced serious disagreements that sealed their separation for almost 26 years.

During the press conference where they announced the dates of his tour in Mexicothe interpreters of Your lies explained some details around this disagreement for the program Windowing.

The group revealed some details about the years in which they did not play together (Photo: screenshot)

Various versions agree that the discus throw unattainable sparked rumors about the disbandment of the bandon the cover of this 1993 album you could read as authors a “Marco Antonio Solís and… Los Bukis”. This detail was not clarified by the members themselves since focused on narrating what reconciliation meant to them.

Apparently the company Fonovisa Records intended to promote El Buki’s career as a soloistalthough this change became a reality around 1996, the group’s trajectory would never be the same, as the other members would have tried to launch their own group without Marco Antonio Solis, because they felt offended and reduced to a complement.

The separation was closely related to the impulse of Marco Antonio Solís as a soloist (Photo: Facebook/Marco Antonio Solis)

Faced with the impossibility of reconciling their differences, Los Bukis released the album for the love of my people and announced a farewell tour, the last concert of the group in Mexico took place on May 18, 1996 in the city of Guadalajara.

The members of the band explained to windowing that there were even some legal problems after the conflicts: “We separated from Marco, we did the fight for our side each onethen we made another group, but a man spoke to us very nicely and lied to us”.

This situation even resulted in an economic loss for the group, since they were deceived by some music producer: “a man told us that he was going to bring us all together. We believed him, he advanced us a loan that we are now paying back little by little, but here we are, The important thing is that we are Los Bukis together”.

These are the dates in Mexico for the A sung story tour (Photo: Twitter/@somoslosbukis)

Marco Antonio Solís revealed for windowing that to make the tour possible a sung story, He and his companions had to smooth things over, but in reality the relationship between the members of Los Bukis was strengthened recently: “On our part, we have brought cordiality and a much cooler brotherhoodkind and loving than in the last 5 years of Los Bukis, “he explained.

Despite this, he acknowledged that “there are still many things, there are many confusions, there are relationships that are distant by distance.” In addition to the concerts they gave in the United States during 2021, The Bukis had already given a virtual concert in mid-2020, the year the Coronavirus pandemic began. On the other hand, Los Bukis are developing the idea of ​​making their own biographical series:

The announcement of Los Bukis unleashed multiple memes (Photo: Twitter capture)

“We are documenting all this because it is something historical. We want it to be inspirational for many people; there are many stories, anecdotes, effort, discipline, failure, encounters, misunderstandings, confusion… that is what we want to capture in the documentary”, said Marco Antonio Solís The Buki.

At a press conference, the band shared that these will be the dates of their concerts in Mexico:

-On September 3 they will perform at the Caliente Stadium in TijuanaLower California

-On September 10 they will perform at the Sultanes de MontereyNew Lion

-On September 15 they will perform at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara

-On November 5 they will perform at the Venustiano Carranza Stadium in MoreliaMichoacan

KEEP READING:

The best memes left by the return of Los Bukis with a tour in Mexico

Los Bukis in Mexico 2022: these are the five confirmed dates

The moving tribute that Marco Antonio Solís paid to Diego Verdaguer

Marco Antonio Solís went viral for his Christmas message: “If you don’t smell… don’t go out!”