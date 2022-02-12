The Bukis, why they separated in 1996 | Marco Antonio Solis | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

During the 1970s, a group of young Mexicans decided to form the music band “Los Bukis” whose members quickly became famous. Among them was Marco Antonio Soliswho years later as a soloist released hits like “If you hadn’t gone”, “La venia bendita”, “Más que tu amigo”, among others.

The original members of the group are the Solis brothers, Jose Javier, Joel and Marco Antonio. They are accompanied by Pepe and Roberto Guadarrama, Pedro Sánchez and El Chivo Cortez.

The first single from “the bukis” was False love and his musical style became the favorite of several countries such as the United States and Latin America.

But the story of Solis brothers would start in 1970 when Mark Antony He was 10 years old and together with his cousin Joel they decided to create the group “El duelo Solís”. This name would later be replaced by “Los Soles Tarascos”, but the one they liked the most was “Los Hermanitos Solís”.

“Los Bukis” in its beginnings (Photo: Los Bukis / Instagram / Twitter)

In 1974 they would work with the record company Melody Records (currently Fonovisa Records) where they adopted the name “the bukis”, a word used to point out northwestern Mexico to children.

Many years passed and the success of “the bukis” was still unstoppable although everything would change in 1996. What happened?

WHY DID “LOS BUKIS” SPLIT UP IN 1996?

Very few know what really caused the separation of the group, although according to Infobae there were many versions that agreed that after releasing the album “Inalcanzable” (1993) rumors of a separation began to be heard.

He also points out that the group’s trajectory would never be the same because the members of the band had tried to create their own group without Framework Anthony Solis, feeling offended and reduced. The last presentation of the group was in Guadalajara and took place on May 18, 1996. After that they decided to separate.

Some media outlets in Mexico indicated that the label wanted to continue working with Marco Antonio Solis and that the artist began his career as a soloist, that is why they dissolved.

“Los Bukis” at the time of the 70s (Photo: Los Bukis / Instagram / Twitter)

“LOS BUKIS” IN THE PROGRAM “VENTANEANDO”

The members of “the bukis“They gave an interview to the program”windowing”.

“We separated from Marco, we each fought on our own, then we formed another group, but a man spoke to us very nicely and lied to us (…) A man told us that he was going to bring us all together. We believed him, he advanced us a loan that we are now repaying little by little, but here we are, the important thing is that we are Los Bukis together”, They indicated according to Infobae.

For its part, Marco Antonio Solis He pointed out that to finalize the tour “a sung story”before rough edges had to be smoothed out.

“Los Bukis” is one of the most famous groups of all time (Photo: Los Bukis / Instagram / Twitter)

“On our part, we have brought a much fresher, kinder and more loving cordiality and brotherhood than in the last 5 years of Los Bukis (…) There are many things left, many confusions remain, relationships far removed by distance remain.“, He said.

The reunion of the group took place in 2021, within the framework of the coronavirus pandemic, and they performed a virtual concert.

This is how the group “Los Bukis” received 2022 (Photo: Los Bukis / Instagram / Twitter)

CONCERTS OF “LOS BUKIS” IN MEXICO

For this 2022, “Los Bukis” have prepared a series of presentations in Mexico.

September 3 will arrive at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana (Baja California)

September 10 at the Sultanes Stadium in Monterrey (Nuevo León)

September 15 they will play at the Jalisco Stadium (Guadalajara)

November 5 can be seen at the Venustiano Carranza Stadium in Morelia (Michoacán)

December 3 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City

WHO IS MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS?

Songs like “If you hadn’t gone”, “My eternal secret love”, “Where is my spring” or “La venia blessed”, are some of the hits of the singer and music producer Marco Antonio Solisan artist who was born in the town of Ario de Rosales, in Michoacán (Mexico) on December 29, 1959.

During his beginnings in the world of music, together with his brother, he founded the group “The Bukis”where he served as vocalist, producer and author of most of the songs they performed.

After the bukisin 1996, Solís decided to start his career as a soloist and released his first album “In full flight” with which he managed to occupy the first places in the Latin American songs of the Billboard in the U.S.

Subsequently and to date, the singer-songwriter continues to work on great musical successes that have been liked by thousands of his fans.