The daughter of the late Eduardo Palomo debuts in a stellar plan with Mauricio Ochmann

When Eduardo Palomo died on November 6, 2003, left two sons; Fiona Y Lucawhom she conceived during her marriage to Carina Rico. Both young people have shown interest in the artistic world. Now, the first debuts in cinema and in star plan next to Mauricio Ochman in the film What a father!. “Yes [fue mi debut]. Very exciting to see it on the big screen,” he mentioned to the Mexican television program First hand (TV image).

“If only [tenga] much more work; I think it’s taking off very nicely,” she added. “I’m very excited because the cinema has always been my dream and to see it there [en cine] It gave me goosebumps.”

The girl recognized that working alongside Mauricio Ochman it was a great experience and I “learned a lot from him” throughout the filming. She also revealed that her love for acting began very small and she gradually developed it until she achieved this great opportunity. “I think we are beings, souls, whatever we want to say. It is something that you can bring as a being because, since I was a little girl, I was about two years old, I watched black and white movies. And it stuck with me for hours, and it was to repeat it. Then I put on costumes “, revealed.

Carina Ricco, Eduardo Palomo and Fiona/Mixheat (x2); Instagram Fiona Palomo

Regarding her father Eduardo Palomo, Fiona thanks those who knew him because they have revealed things to her that she did not know and they have been for the good. “I knew the caliber of mom and dad,” she warned.

“It’s very nice because all the people who talk to me about [mi padre] they always have something nice to tell; So, it’s like continuing to learn from him and get to know him through the people who say very nice things”.

Fiona Palomo is achieving more professional opportunities every day. “I have another movie and there things go, very nice.” At the moment, she is promoting What a father! which premieres in Mexico.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO