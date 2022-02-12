The disappointment that Brian Lozano took in his time in America

America will face Santos this Saturday at the TSM in a match in which they will try to win to get out of the crisis of results in which they find themselves immersed, this against a rival where an old acquaintance for the bluecreams as is the Uruguayan midfielder, Brian Lozano.

The Egg He was one of the hirings that the club made in 2016 and much was expected of him due to his footballing conditions, which he demonstrated with the Uruguay national team at the youth level, where he finished dazzling the then millionaire board who opted for him to strengthen the club.

Despite this, the stay Lush in El Nido it was fleeting, he was only with the creams for a semester and a large part of that period was injured, so he did not have the opportunities he would have wanted, as he currently comments, already as part of Saintscomputer where you found the minutes you were looking for.

“With the club I will always be grateful, unfortunately it was not a step that I would have wanted, I did not have the opportunities that I would have wanted and then I had an injury that took me away from the courts for about four months. and then the club decided to lend me and in Santos they gave me the confidence I needed”he said at halftime.

Personally, Brian he’s not entirely sure they didn’t trust him, but he’s glad they brought him here. Mexico. “I don’t know if (there was a lack of) confidence, it’s the past and they gave me the opportunity to come to Mexico to take a big leap and it didn’t happen the way I wanted, but now I enjoy my stay in Santos Laguna”, he sentenced.