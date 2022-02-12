The forceful message that Chicharito sent to Tata Martino

Chicharito assured that he is still fighting for a position in the Tri

February 12, 2022 11:41 a.m.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He has been removed from the Mexican National Team after various indisciplines that caused his veto, but he is confident that he will be able to wear the Tri shirt again, as he assured that if he did not have the desire to return to the Aztec team, he would have already put an end to his career. .

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Nicolás Larcamón already has an answer for the Mexican National Team

“If I didn’t want to be in the national team I would have already retired“, commented the LA Galaxy striker in an interview with TUDN. “As a soccer player I am doing what my grandfather, my father, everyone taught me: if you want to be a national team player you have to stand out in your team and from all the people of your country to be called and considered, that’s how my grandfather taught me, may he rest in peace, my father, and that’s what I’m doing, and that’s what’s on my mind,” he added.

Although it has not been considered by Gerardo MartinoChicharito wished the Tri the best in the final stage of the Concacaf Octagonal towards the Qatar World Cup, in addition to assuring that he will give his best in the event that he is required by the Tri again.

“As a fan wishing the best, with all my heart, that I qualify for the World Cup. I speak as if I weren’t there because I haven’t been in a few years, but it’s that they qualify, that they reach the fifth game,” said the Mexican. Who so far has not He has had good campaigns with the LA Galaxy.

What are Javier Hernández’s numbers with the LA Galaxy?

So far he has played two seasons with the LA Galaxy where he has played 33 games and scored 17 goals, although these numbers have been low compared to what was expected of the Mexican striker since he came as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was the top scorer in the club’s history. In addition, Chicharito is the highest paid in MLS, so his statistics are not the best.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Campos was going to play as a striker in a World Cup, but the DT was afraid to put him on