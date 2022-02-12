“The future is already a reality and it is being distributed equitably thanks to bitcoin”- RT Videos

In this episode of ‘Keiser Report’ from El Salvador, Max and Stacy discuss a Goldman Sachs report that the supply chain crisis has reached the molecular level. In part two, Max interviews Josh Young of NewStoryCharity.org about his project to build homes for low-income families who might not otherwise be able to become homeowners.

The world’s fiat economy is immersed in a crisis in its molecular structure, comment the presenters of the program, echoing the words of a Goldman Sachs executive, who has asserted that there is currently a shortage of “all” raw materials in the markets. .

That ‘molecular crisis’ that the Goldman Sachs executive speaks of was “predictable”, but now it is “irreversible” and “if we very dangerous times ahead“, values ​​Max. The scarcity of raw materials, which are what fuel economic activity around the world, generates problems in the supply chain, and, therefore, inflation, he explains.

This crisis is consequence of paper money that has been issued “without stopping”, as well as the unequal distribution of this money, which has only reached the most select elite, criticizes Stacy. Meanwhile, in El Salvador, “a important part of the future“with the bitcoin standard, which will help improve the cryptocurrency network and the entire open monetary system.

“The future is already a reality”

The presenters have no doubt that the bitcoinization process will gradually spread to other countries. “The future is already a reality and, moreover, is equitably distributing thanks to bitcoin,” says Stacy.

The second part of the show is about the New Story charity, which runs housing projects in El Salvador for the neediest families. In this regard, Josh Young, one of the representatives of that NGO, reveals that one of those housing construction projects will be financed through bitcoinand that the amount of these “may be paid by the benefited families without any interest”.

“That is they will pay the same that it cost us to build the houses, just spread out over” ten years, explains Young. “, because the applied innovations by New Story reduce costs, he adds.