The happiness of Muna Pauls after fulfilling her dream in New York

So just a few hours ago mune She proudly shared her final presentation on New York’s stages on her social networks, and the diploma that certifies having passed and passed the intensive artistic training course at the prestigious Manhattan School of Studies.

Muna Pauls diploma1.jpg Muna Pauls finished the art training course in New York, and received her diploma.

Of course, a few minutes were enough for many of their acquaintances, and friends of their parents, from Argentina to celebrate the news with messages of the type “Test passed”, “Great Muni! What a great experience” or “I congratulate you Muni!” by Liz Solari, Marcela Kloosterboer or Claudia Villafane respectively.

The program that made Muna Pauls in New York

GO Broadway works with the concept of the 360 ​​artist, training well-rounded artists who not only sing, dance and act, but also self-manage, who go out looking for opportunities.

Muna Pauls Muna Pauls during her time on the Go Broadway show in New York.

For 2 weeks the artists are training in the most important musical theater program based in New York where they improve their dance, singing and acting. In addition to exclusive access to the Big Apple, they will go to see plays such as: Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Hamilton, Phantom Of the Opera, Wicked, among others.

In previous editions, the program featured other Argentine artists such as: Franco Massini, Florence Otero, Angela Torres, Spinetta Life, Karina the little princess, Facu Mazzei, German Tripel, Candela Vetrano Y Emilia Attiasamong others.