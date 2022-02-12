The hard family moment that Maribel Guardia is going through

There is a well-known saying in the artistic environment that says “If the river sounds, it is because something brings”. That is why Maribel Guardia had to go out to clarify a recent rumor about the physical and mental health of her son that is worrying all her fans.

The Mexican star came out to deny the alleged addiction problems of his son Julián Figueroa. Supposedly the rumors centered that the singer would have fallen into alcohol problems and could be admitted to a rehabilitation center trying to overcome that scourge.

