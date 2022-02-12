The hard family moment that Maribel Guardia is going through

There is a well-known saying in the artistic environment that says “If the river sounds, it is because something brings”. That is why Maribel Guardia had to go out to clarify a recent rumor about the physical and mental health of her son that is worrying all her fans.

The Mexican star came out to deny the alleged addiction problems of his son Julián Figueroa. Supposedly the rumors centered that the singer would have fallen into alcohol problems and could be admitted to a rehabilitation center trying to overcome that scourge.

Maribel and Julian. Source: Instagram @julian_f.f

In a meeting with the media is that mabel guard He explained the situation, flatly denying those rumors “It’s not true, Julián is studying psychology. He is taking courses, because he is studying philosophy on the other hand and it takes him a long time to take classes, but thank God he has been very well, ”explained the actress.

He also assured that both his son and his wife are in a good stage of their lives and denied that they had marital problems. “They are wonderfully well and I get along incredibly well with her, I love her very much. We share many things and we have an unbeatable relationship,” he said. guard.

Julian Figueroa. Source: Instagram @julian_f.f

It is worth mentioning that in recent days TVyNovelas interviewed Julian Figueroa And there, the singer denied – like his mother – that he is currently going through an addiction problem “It’s not true, thank God I’ve been very well for a long time. What happens is that I am taking some courses, I prefer not to say where because it is part of my privacy, but I go every day and sometimes I go, I stay two days and I return home, ”he said.