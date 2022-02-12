The Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia receives the ISO qualification for excellence and quality

VALENCIA (EP). The Pathological Anatomy Service and the Toxicology Section of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia (IMLV) have received the ISO 9001:2015 international standard certificate, which makes it the first Spanish IML that meets these quality criteria.

In this way, the management system of the analyzes they carry out is recognized, from the taking of samples, the transport and their custody.

Specifically, the excellent work that is carried out when analyzes are requested by other centers or by the security forces and bodies on two issues is credited, the Generalitat has indicated in a statement.

On the one hand, the “excellent level” of the expert reports and the study of the tissues for the diagnosis of diseases (histopathological study) that are carried out in the autopsies, from the pathology section of the IML, stands out.

On the other hand, the quality of the blood alcohol and urine drug tests carried out by the Institute’s toxicology laboratory is recognized. In fact, both the reports and the analyzes are requested by hospitals and other Legal Medicine institutes throughout Spain.

In addition, this certificate also recognizes the work carried out by the staff that make up the Toxicology Section and the Pathology Service that were created in 2018 at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia.

The objective of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia is focused on carrying out technical assistance tasks for courts, tribunals and prosecutors and Civil Registry offices, in the province of Valencia when required.