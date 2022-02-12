The mayor of New York asks to ban ‘drill’ rap videos that promote violence and the use of weapons on the networks

This musical subgenre, born in Chicago in the early 2010s, is characterized by explicitly speaking about the violence that exists in American neighborhoods.

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, urged this Friday the different social media platforms to ban “drill” rap videos, a subgenre characterized by touching on themes of murders and confrontations, in which they promote or defend violence. violence, reports The New York Post.

The petition came a day after the mayor ruled on the death of 18-year-old rapper ‘Chii Wvttz’, named Jayquan McKenley, who was shot dead in Bedford-Stuyvesant last Sunday.

According to Adams, keeping these types of clips on streaming platforms and social networks would be irresponsible. “We took Trump off Twitter because of what he was throwing up. [en referencia a las declaraciones del exmandatario]. However, we allow the display of weapons and violence in music videos, and we allow them to remain “on the Net,” he said.

Adams, who claimed to be unaware of this subgenre until recently, pointed out that this type of content contributes to the wave of violence affecting the country, for which he expressed his intention to meet with some of the most influential rappers to address the content of their productions. which, in his opinion, are “causing loss of life among young people”.

Emerged in the early 2010s in Chicago, this musical subgenre is characterized by explicitly portraying the situation of violence that exists in the streets of American neighborhoods, so the songs often revolve around weapons, shootings and murders. from rival gang members.

