The new Redmi 10 2022 is now official: know its differences compared to the original Redmi 10 – Xiaomi News

Without prior notice, Xiaomi has presented its new Redmi 10 2022 globallya terminal intended for the input range that unfortunately it has ended up being a Redmi 10 with NFC for those markets where the original model does not have this technology.

Beyond this difference, the Redmi 10 2022 maintains all its featuresstanding out for its IPS screen capable of reaching 90Hz and for having a 5000mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charge.

This is the new Redmi 10 2022, features and price

The new Redmi 10 2022 maintains the same characteristics of the original model, equipping a 6.5-inch screen and FHD + resolution capable of reaching 90Hz. This also has support for reading mode 3.0 and adds protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Inside we find a MediaTek Helio G88, accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal eMMC storage. All this is completed with a main camera of 50MP and a battery of 5,000mAh with 18W fast charge.

As we said, the only difference of this model is that it has NFCso it will only be intended for those countries where the Redmi 10 does not have such technology. In Spain, for example, the original model does have NFC.

At the moment the company has not revealed the price of the new Redmi 10 2022, although it will probably be around 199 euros. If you want to know more about this terminal you can visit the official Xiaomi website for the Global market.