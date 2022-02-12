The new WhatsApp notification that you will never want to receive | Technology

This is the fateful WhatsApp screen that you should never see if you don’t want to lose your phone number in this app forever.

When we are using some type of application, service or even a video game, we must abide by its terms of use so as not to see ourselves at risk of having our account limited or, in the worst case, permanently banned.

And in applications as popular as WhatsApp, exactly the same thing happens, and if we misuse their terms of use, it is likely that we will end up receiving the fateful message that our account has been suspended, having to choose to register a new phone number to talk to our friends again.

And in the latest beta version for Android, specifically the 2.22.5.3is slightly changing the screen interface where we are notified that our account has been suspended or that it has been restored after a previously performed ban.

In this way, according to the screenshots provided by wabetainfo, new icons have been included that explain what the decision is regarding a review or a suspension, in icons that have been adapted to dark mode.

So once our account has been blocked, we will see a screenshot on the one hand, and on the other, if we appeal and they agree with us, we will see the other screenshot, although it is convenient to respect the terms of use not only of WhatsApp, but of any other application, so as not to bring us some disappointment.

We’ll see when this new suspension and appeal interface is finally implemented, but it is likely that few people will end up viewing this type of screen if they really respect the terms of use.