The Novavax vaccine can cause severe allergies

The Seaic advises against the Novavax vaccine for people who have suffered allergies to other coronavirus vaccines.

The Drug Allergy Committee of the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (Seaic) has issued a release to point out the recommendations made by Health when administering the vaccine Nuvaxovid (Novavax) at allergic people to the rest of the vaccines against the coronavirus. The vaccine made by Novavax contains among its excipients Polysorbate 80. This type of excipient It is also present in vaccines. AstraZeneca Y Janssen in front of SARS-CoV-2.

For this reason, people who have previously had allergic reactions to AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines shouldn’t get a dose of the Novavax vaccine until a allergist A complete allergy study has been carried out.

Prior evaluation by an allergist is recommended.

On the other hand, Seaic’s statement also warns that, although the Polysorbate 80 hardly cross-reacts with polyethylene glycol (PEG), this component has been identified as responsible for generating severe allergic reactions after the administration of vaccines against coronavirus. In this sense, it is also indicated to carry out a allergy evaluation prior to receiving the Novavax vaccine in the case of people who have suffered severe allergic reactions with other vaccines that act against Covid-19.

Due to all these arguments, the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology recommends not administering the new vaccine manufactured by Novavax against the coronavirus without having previously carried out, and by a certified allergist, a allergy evaluation in those people who had presented systemic allergic reactions with any other vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.