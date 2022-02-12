The novel of the renewal of Alexis Vega with Chivas is taking another course

The chances that Alexis Vega and Chivas reach an agreement to extend the contract of the forward of the Sacred Flock are still latent. Although it is true that the talks have progressed slowly, in Guadalajara there is confidence that they will reach the agreement that satisfies both parties.

During the last few hours the version emerged that ‘Gru’ decided to fulfill the remaining year of his contract and later he will go free to European football; but nevertheless, this situation is not final yet and there could be good news for the chivahermanos.

A fountain confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that the talks between the board and representative of Guadalajara’s ’10’ are still latent, although they have progressed more slowly than expected, since although there is good will on both sides, certain agreements are being detailed about what would be his contract with Guadalajara.

During Wednesday, the journalist Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ Suárez assured on social networks that even Vega would be upset with the board due to the desire to Ricardo Peláez to leave it without activity to pressure him to stamp his signature on a new agreement with the rojiblancos.

What stops the renewal of Alexis?

The board continues to make efforts to convince Vega to sign, since even they offered him more than double his salary what you currently receive; However, the main request from the footballer’s people is to detail the clause that allows him to emigrate to Europe in the event of receiving an offer in the coming months.