The Possible Alignment of Club América for their Matchday 5 Clausura 2022 match against Santos Laguna

The america It is without a doubt a team that is difficult to manage, because although in reality we can no longer expect that all the games will be won, liked and scored, it should be prioritized to be a proactive team that seeks to offend the rival, maintain a defensive order and at the same time be enjoyable to watch for fans. For a long time Santiago Solari He had achieved this, but recently things have been complicated for him and the criticism has not been long in coming.

The Argentine strategist had clung to a 4-3-3 system, which earned him various criticisms for the lack of adaptation to the squad he had. In the same way, it was leaked in the press that there is annoyance on the part of several players, specifically Bruno Valdez and Richard Sanchez due to the lack of opportunities and the constant activity that he had on his part Alvaro Fidalgo. Whether they’re right or wrong, it looks like Solari would have listened to all the signals and made changes for this game.

From what was seen in the training sessions prior to facing Santos Laguna, América will play on this occasion with a line of 5, in which there will be important modifications due to injuries to Jorge Sanchez and Emilio Lara and the suspension of Miguel Layún. The midfield will have reinforcements Jonathan dos Santos and Diego Valdés along with Richard, sending Fidalgo to the bench. The offense would be made up of Henry Martín and Roger Martínez, who now would have more space in front to work together facing the rival goal.

Although the changes are applauded when something is not working in America, it does generate some concern that Solari has activated them even after receiving so much criticism, which would give one to think that he is doing it more because of the pressure of the media than because he was convinced of the system that he is going to implement for this match, something that never works out, because in the specific example of Fidalgo, the Spanish midfielder is not only one of the few players that the strategist has expressly asked the board of directors for, but he is also one of those who has performed best since his arrival, so it makes no sense for him to be a substitute.

The defensive line, the other problem

Another of the criticisms that Indiecito had received was the few opportunities that Jordan Silva received, who has proven to be an extremely efficient defender against rivals and when defending through the air, so this time he will be the starter accompanying the reinforcement Jorge Meré and Bruno Valdez, sending Salvador Reyes to the right side playing with a changed profile, leaving Luis Fuentes on the left wing.