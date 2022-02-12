The reason why Macron refused to take a PCR before meeting with Putin (and why Bolsonaro will have to take 5 tests)

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron in Moscow

The presidents of Russia and France held a meeting in Moscow on Monday, February 7.

The huge table that separated the presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, when they met last Monday in the Kremlin took social networks by storm.

The images and memes of both leaders separated by that four-meter-long table probably generated more comments than the central theme of their meeting: the crisis on the Ukraine border.

The apparently disproportionate meson was not only a source of ridicule, but also of thoughtful analysis by experts in non-verbal communication. Some of them They pointed out that it was a diplomatic message that the Kremlin was sending to Macron.

However, the real reason was something else: the French president had refused to take a PCR test required by the Russian authorities as a precondition for being able to approach Putin, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

