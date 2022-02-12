The unexpected signing that Barcelona plans to make for 60 million euros

2022-02-12
It is not a secret that the Barcelona want to have Erling Haland for the next season. However, the president Joan Laporta has another dream with its own name and also unexpected.
As published this Saturday sports dailythe Barça manager plans to sign Nabil Fekirone of the great figures of Betisbut that they will not let him leave for less than 80 million euros.
The French striker has just renewed his contract until June 2026, so it will not be an easy operation for Barça.
The aforementioned source indicates that laporta is preparing an offer that would be around 60 ‘kilos’. It is not clear that the Betis accept that amount, much lower than his termination clause, to which the player’s ‘feeling’ should be added.
Fekir he has seven goals and seven assists this season across all competitions. The Frenchman is already one of the club’s benchmarks for the Verdiblanca fans, who have recognized all the effort he has shown since his arrival.
“The Betis footballer, Nabil Fekir, is to Joan Laporta’s liking and plans to negotiate his transfer for the following season,” indicates the Catalan outlet.
It remains to be seen how the French receive the interest of the Barcelonawhich has just closed a fairly active winter market as far as the attack is concerned.
Fekir28, would climb another rung in his career and would be another player for the competition in that position, given the low probability that he would adapt as a central midfielder.