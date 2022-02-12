The unexpected signing that Barcelona plans to make for 60 million euros

2022-02-12

It is not a secret that the Barcelona want to have Erling Haland for the next season. However, the president Joan Laporta has another dream with its own name and also unexpected.

As published this Saturday sports dailythe Barça manager plans to sign Nabil Fekirone of the great figures of Betisbut that they will not let him leave for less than 80 million euros.

The French striker has just renewed his contract until June 2026, so it will not be an easy operation for Barça.

The aforementioned source indicates that laporta is preparing an offer that would be around 60 ‘kilos’. It is not clear that the Betis accept that amount, much lower than his termination clause, to which the player’s ‘feeling’ should be added.