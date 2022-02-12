The US will send 3,000 more soldiers to Poland “in the next few days”

The United States will deploy 3,000 additional soldiers in Poland, which will be added to the 1,700 it had previously announced, in the face of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, a high-ranking Defense official told Efe on Friday.

The deployment order was given this Friday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, under the instructions of US President Joe Biden.

Precisely, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned today of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which will last until February 20.

The US soldiers traveling to Poland are part of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, USA.

Those servicemen will depart from Fort Bragg “over the next couple of days” and are expected to take up their positions in Poland early next week, the source said.

These will join the 1,700 US soldiers that the Pentagon had announced earlier this month that it would send to Polish territory, of which two-thirds have already reached their destination.

On February 2, the US Department of Defense reported the dispatch of 3,000 soldiers to allied countries in Eastern Europe: 1,000 to Romania, 1,700 to Poland and 300 to Germany. All of them will be under US command, not NATO.

The Defense official indicated this Friday that the sum of all the additional troops – those announced today and last day 2, which in total are 6,000 – constitute “a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of many missions.”

“They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train host nation forces and contribute to a wide range of contingencies,” the source listed.

The official added that the deployment of these 5,000 soldiers is temporary and is a complement to the more than 80,000 US soldiers who are in Europe on permanent or rotating missions.

Apart from sending these soldiers, the US has 8,500 soldiers in its territory on “high alert”, who are ready to be mobilized, and in the event of a deployment they would do so under the command of NATO.