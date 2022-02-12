There is controversy! Real Madrid claims Albiol’s penalty on Vinicius, the match is still tied

2022-02-12
28′ ufffff! A hard tackle from Asensio, the Mallorcan put the studs on Iborra’s foot. He took the yellow, but it was for red. The play was not reviewed in the VAR either.
24′ Lo Celso remains dizzy on the ground after a pitch from Carvajal. And there is yellow to Militao and Foyth for facing each other.
18′ POST! A play full of rebounds is left for Danjuma, he hits him and the ball hits the metal. Real Madrid is saved.
14′ There is already controversy, it was expulsion for the defender and the referee Sánchez Martínez did not even review it in the VAR.
13′ WOW ALBIOL! He puts his elbow in Vinicius’s face and the play could be reviewed, the worst thing is that Rulli already had the ball.
9′ Real Madrid arrived, a shot by Vinicius that went to the side of Rulli’s frame.
6′ Mommy dear Chukwueze! Great move by the Nigerian who faced Marcelo, took him, then Alaba, also took him, but when it came time to lag, he did it wrong.
4′ For now Bale, the protagonist of the game, has not touched the ball, he is playing false “9”.
GET THE PARTY STARTED! Real Madrid and Villarreal are already facing each other.
Real Madrid visits Villarreal with the task of winning to recover its advantage over Sevilla in the standings.
Confirmed lineups:
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Pau, Albiol, Pedraza; Parejo, Iborra, Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Alberto Moreno and Danjuma.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Bale, Asensio and Vinicius.