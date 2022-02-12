These are the 2 best Bitcoin wallets, according to the “Gordian principles”

Key facts: Sparrow is a software wallet for Windows, iOS and Linux.

One of the most frequently asked questions by bitcoiners, both new and advanced, is where to store their precious bitcoins (BTC). Or, rather, where to keep the private keys that give them access to those coins.

The Blockchain Commons organization presents what he calls «Gordian principles» for self-custody of Bitcoin in a sovereign and intelligent way. These principles are 4: independence, privacy, resilience and openness.

Independence refers to enhancing the user’s freedom from inadvertent oversight or external control; privacy is protection against coercion and is achieved, among other things, by pseudonymity; resilience is the decrease in users losing their BTC for any reason; and openness relates to open source infrastructure that allows developers to create their own applications.

And what are the wallets who best meet these principles? Blockchain Commons highlights two, which are not the best known or most popular, but, according to the analysis of the organization, they meet the aforementioned postulates. These are Sparrow Wallet and Passport.

Sparrow Wallet: security, privacy and usability

The first of these is described on its own website as “a wallet of Bitcoin for those who value financial sovereignty.”

Sparrow’s emphasis is on security, privacy, and usability. Sparrow doesn’t hide information from you; instead, try to provide as much detail about your transactions and UTXO as possible, but in a way that is manageable and usable. Sparrow Wallet website.

To meet this goal, Sparrow provides, among other features: full rate control; labeling of all transactions; ability to run on the Tor privacy network; support for wallets single signature and multisignature; and the possibility of connecting to both public and private servers.

The Sparrow developers themselves indicate that, “despite being a wallet suitable for advanced users, not difficult to use”.

About this walletChristopher Allen, one of the pioneers of cryptography on the Internet and representative of the organization Blockchain Commons, He says: “although it is useful as wallet from software standalone, we have found it to be quite powerful if used as a transaction coordinator for multiple wallets from hardware».

Sparrow is a software wallet for Windows, iOS and Linux. Source: Sparrow Wallet.

The organization’s study on Sparrow is posted on GitHub. It explains how the wallet complies with Gordian principles.

The independence it is observed that the wallet “gives users almost complete control over where the seeds come from and how they are used, as well as how Sparrow operates with the Bitcoin network.”

Privacy it is evident that “Sparrow accesses Electrum nodes or servers instead of using non-privacy-focused technologies such as SPV.” He adds the Blockchain Commons report that “users are free to choose which Bitcoin servers they can use to minimize privacy threats such as censorship.” Also, as mentioned, Sparrow allows you to use Tor, for example, to perform currency exchange searches.

In any case, it is pointed out as a disadvantage that, being a wallet “hot” (meaning that it is always connected to the Internet), it could be vulnerable to attacks against privacy, even despite all the security measures it includes.

As to the resilienceAccording to the Blockchain Commons study, Sparrow stands out for its encrypted accounts that can optionally be stored on removable media. In addition, individual accounts can be password protected. The support of multi-signatures is another plus point, which reduces the possibility of attacks. Finally, it is mentioned that the account files can be exported, which allows the creation of backup copies.

One drawback to resiliency is the very password protection of accounts, which could act as a single point of failure. This would occur, for example, when the user loses or forgets the password.

On the fourth Gordian principle, the openingBlockchain Commons only has praise for Sparrow Wallet. This is that it is a wallet open source, which allows importing BIP32 and BIP39 keys generated in other software and, in addition, provides the ability to interact with wallets of software.

passport: one wallet of Bitcoin disguised as an old mobile phone

If something catches the eye at first glance hardware wallet Passport (which arises as a fork of ColdCard wallet) is its physical appearance, which simulates an old mobile phone.

The Foundation website, which is the developer of Passport, defines it as a wallet focused on sovereignty.

You deserve control. You deserve privacy. Passport makes it easy to experience what Bitcoin is meant to be: a sovereign form of money, owned by you, that cannot be devalued or inflated. Passport is designed for every bitcoiner. Use Passport as your first wallet from hardware or add Passport to your multisignature setup. Passport strives to be beautiful, intuitive, transparent, and tough on security. Foundation, developer of the Passport wallet.

Once again, Blockchain Commons analyzes the fulfillment of the four Gordian principles in this wallet.

About the independence, the personal control of the seeds and the personal choice of the transaction coordinator are seen as an advantage. Additionally, it is explained that Passport supports interaction with a number of “transaction coordinators.” That allows the user to choose the one they want.

Privacy is another strong point of Passport. “As a closed device, Passport maximizes the possibilities of key privacy. [Además]Passport can only be accessed via QR codes or a micro-SD card,” the report details.

One questionable point is that the aforementioned possibility of interacting with transaction coordinators could, in theory, create “information traps” on the servers to which those applications connect.

The resilience of Passport is seen, according to Blockchain Commons, in several aspects: the physical device is protected by a PIN; a secure element stores the private keys; supports the use of multi-signatures, backing up to MicroSD cards is allowed and recommended; and restoring backups is automatic.

The report sees the PIN itself and the security words as a point against. In case they get lost and get into the wrong hands, they could be used to steal BTC.

Finally, Blockchain Commons evaluates the opening of passport. See there, as favorable points, that the seeds are interoperable with other wallets; that more than half a dozen transaction coordinators support Passport; and that both the code and the hardwareelectronics and assembly are open and reproducible.

However, the report sees that such interoperability is, in certain cases, managed in a variety of ways with encodings that are not self-describing (ie do not contain a description of their own structure).

Wallets of Bitcoin that put the user first

With these and other purses, Christopher Allen is very satisfied. “We are delighted that manufacturers and designers of wallets are beginning to follow our same ideals,” he says, referring to Gordian principles.

Add that the wallets that follow these principles “put the user first and enable responsible key management”.