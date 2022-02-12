These are the biggest one-day gains and losses in Wall Street history

In the period of just one day Meta Platforms (parent company of Facebook) and Amazon staged the largest falls and gains in the history of Wall Street. At the end of last week, Meta presented a very disappointing financial results report for the last quarter of 2021.

The report revealed a slowdown in Facebook’s user and earnings growth, privacy issues fueled by Apple, and high costs associated with the transition to the “metaverse.” All of this sent Meta’s share price plummeting 26% on Thursday, wiping out $252 billion in market capitalization, the largest for any US company ever recorded.

Meta’s drop surpassed the previous record set by Apple on September 3, 2020 with a loss of $180 billion. The third historic loss was made by Microsoft in March 2020, when the pandemic broke out, with a loss of US$178 billion.

Just one day after Mark Zuckerberg’s company suffered the historic fall, it was Amazon’s turn to report financial results. But despite the uncertainty that Meta would spread to other technology companies, the company reported that sales in its cloud computing business exceeded estimates and the company raised the price of Amazon Prime subscriptions.

This pushed its shares higher and gave the market back much of what it lost with Meta, setting a new record at the other end of the scale.

The e-commerce giant’s share price rallied 13.5%, equivalent to a $191 billion market cap increase. Amazon also overtook Apple, but at the other extreme, that of the highest earnings in a single day, which was at US $ 179,000 million established on January 28 of this year.

The third largest market capitalization gain is held by Microsoft, when it added $150 billion in March 2020. “A lot of US mega-caps are trading as growth stocks. They may suffer more in a rising yield environment, especially if growth becomes more questionable,” said Frederic Rollin, senior adviser at Pictet Asset Management. The largest daily movements in share prices have been led by technology shares, due to the boom they had due to the global virtuality forced by the covid pandemic.