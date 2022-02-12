They assure that Belinda and Christian Nodal finally separated

Spanish-Mexican actress and singer Belinda had been news for having fallen in love with the Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The couple even got engaged and shared several moments together, to the point of planning their wedding. However, all plans together were cut short because they ended their relationship.

Instagram Photo: @belindapop

Belinda Y Nodal They became the Mexican couple of the year. The singers got engaged in May of last year in a luxurious restaurant in Barcelona and had the particularity that the interpreter of Sonora gave him a gold ring valued at three million dollars. Both shared on their Instagram accounts the moment in which they forged their love.

The artists had met in the last editions of The voice where they fulfilled the function of being coaches. It was only in August 2020 when they confirmed the rumors of their courtship to all their followers. Belinda 28 years old, is seven years older than Nodal and introduced him to his family. Despite this, the age difference was not an impediment for these singers to maintain a relationship.

Instagram photo: @nodal

However, the actress began to go through complicated situations in which she was in the eye of the storm. Belinda, was accused on social networks of being a debtor since she did not pay a 20 thousand dollar wig. After the viralization of the tweet, the singer’s work team ended up paying the debt.

These days, rumors confirm that Belinda and Nodal would have finally separated, to the point that both have deleted the photos together and stopped following each other. Product of the breakup, the Mexican singer would have entered a deep depression. The reason for the separation would have been because the actress asked him for a loan of 4 million dollars to settle a debt with the Tax Administration Service, to which the singer refused and would have triggered the fight. Was it the end for this couple?