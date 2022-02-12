They compare Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s fiancee, with the Little Mermaid after radical change of look

Through social networks, followers of Yailin The Most Viral, Anuel AA’s fiancée, they compared her to the Little Mermaid after radical change of look. The Dominican has once again changed her appearance to look even better before her wedding.

After several days of rumours, Yailin La Más Viral y Anuel AA They confirmed their relationship in mid-January with a hot video that left many surprised. Things quickly escalated between the couple and they became engaged just days after announcing their engagement.

The new look of Yailin The Most Viral

Since the interpreter of “Chivirika” began dating the Puerto Rican rapper, she has not stopped changing her appearance. Especially since she got engaged, Yailin La Más Viral has boasted with her followers the aesthetic processes to which she has undergone.

From hair color changes, lip injections and even liposuction, the Dominican continues to change her appearance because she wants to look even better for when she arrives at the altar with Anuel AA. This time she boasted in an Instagram video that she is now a redhead: in the short Yailin appears showing off her new hair and seconds later the rapper is seen coming out very affectionately with her fiancée.

In the publication, which in a short time reached more than 200,000 “likes” and thousands of comments, they left messages of both praise and criticism. “The exotic little mermaid”. “Yailin changes her face every so often”, “She no longer knows how to paint herself to please Anuel” Y “That love is faker than that wig”, were some of the highlights.

See here the video of Yailin La Más Viral: