They rescue Americans who were heading to the DR and were stranded in the northwest of Puerto Rico

San Juan, Feb 11 (EFE) .- Two Americans, residents of the state of Florida, were rescued on Thursday 50 nautical miles (93 kilometers) northwest of Puerto Rico, when they were heading to the Dominican Republic, the Guard reported this Friday. American Coastal.

As detailed by the agency in a press release, the Americans were traveling on a 51-foot (16-meter) long catamaran when their engines broke down.

After that, the couple contacted the Coast Guard on Wednesday night reporting what happened.

The agency, in turn, dispatched a small plane and its own boat to find the sailors.

Likewise, the agency sent an urgent maritime traffic message so that other vessels that were in the area were on alert.

It was then that the Coast Guard plane located the damaged ship, with which it was in constant communication with its navigators for two hours.

Similarly, the Coast Guard ship and a volunteer boat reached the catamaran to reinforce the rescue.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard vessel assessed the situation and decided to tow the damaged catamaran.

Fourteen hours later, the federal agency ship finally completed the 70-nautical-mile (130-kilometer) tow to a safe harbor in Mayagüez, in western Puerto Rico.