They reveal that Julia Fox does not want to “spend energy” on her relationship with Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox They form one of the most controversial couples of the moment, because after having confirmed their relationship, they have been involved in various controversies, related to the The rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

After what kanye-west made various publications claiming kim kardashianthe fact that his eldest daughter, North West had a TikTok accountthe rapper also shared the photo session of his children in which he asked God to have his family together again, even while in the relationship with Julia Fox.

Meanwhile, according to “E-news”sources close to the actress, have revealed how she is facing Kanye West’s reactionsto which they replied that she prefers to focus on her family and career.

“Julia is mom first and his family and work obligations are in New York. He told me that he wanted her in los angelesbut she couldn’t take that,” the source said. As she determined, “Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved.”

Julia Fox has no ‘energy’ for Kanye West

According to a second source of “E News!”after Kanye West’s controversial posts arguing that he wants his family back: “When she’s not around, he goes back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics.”

Which it’s has not bothered Julia Foxbecause according to the source: “He is concentrating on his friends and family at the moment, and he has no energy to put her in a relationship“.

After going public with their relationship, Kanye West and Julia Fox They have been seen together at various events, however, a few days ago, the rapper confessed that theirs “it’s nothing serious”while a source close to Julia Fox commented that: “She has fun and takes it day by day, but being the mother of his son is his priority number one”.