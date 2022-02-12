They stole a priest’s cell phone and tried to extort money from him with an alleged intimate video

The criminals stole his cell phone and threatened to send compromising files to the Bishop of Cúcuta.

In the last few hours, the Norte de Santander branch of the Attorney General’s Office detained two people who would have stolen a cell phone from a priest of the municipality of Los Patios, after which they tried to extort him with the alleged personal content of the device.

On January 31, Brayan Andrés Duarte Eusse, a 34-year-old resident of the municipality of El Zulia, and the priest shared a leisure time together. Later, the accused took the cleric’s cell phone. Three days later, Duarte and Mr. Juan David Meza Collazos, 23, began calling the priest and intimidating him.

In the calls, the criminals assured him that on his computer they had found an intimate and compromising video of the affected priest, whose details were not disclosed to the public. So, they demanded that he hand over six million pesos in exchange for returning the phone.

Otherwise, they threatened the priest with deliver the equipment to Monsignor Libardo Garcés, the bishop of Cúcuta and direct boss of the clergyman, so that he knew the content of the recording.

The priest planned a way to get out of the situation: he agreed with the criminals to deliver four million pesos in a central area of ​​the municipality where he is the parish priest. The exchange would take place in front of a supermarket in the Pisarreal neighborhood.

However, before going, he warned the Gaula team of the National Police about the situation, who prepared a discreet operation to capture them. On February 7, when the criminals went to the appointment with the priest to receive their loot, they were surprised by the police officers.

Once apprehended, they were brought before a guarantee judge for the crime of attempted aggravated extortion and, in the case of Duarte Eusse, theft. The judge decided to send them to La Modelo prison in Cúcuta while their sentence is decided.

Brayan Estiven Barragán Caro, an 18-year-old marine who was on leave from his service on the island of San Andrés, was sent to prison last Thursday for having extorted another priest in the municipality of Granada (Meta), together with the civilian Uriel David Maya Tirado, 23 years old.

The situation began on January 28, three days after Barragán’s arrival in Granada. Infante Barragán and Mr. Maya, his neighbor, agreed to intimidate the cleric through phone calls, visits to his residence and text messages. According to the priest’s complaint, the two subjects would be responsible for demand a payment of five million pesos so as not to attack his physical integrity.

The Attorney General’s Office reported that the capture of the two defendants was carried out by members of the Gaula Militar Ariari and the Gaula Police Meta. According to the investigating entity, the arrest of the alleged criminals would have been carried out in a similar way to the one executed with the priest of Los Patios: an appointment was arranged with them so that they could receive their loot and they were arrested when they arrived.

The accusing entity indicated that it filed charges against the detainees for the crime of aggravated extortion attempt. It should be noted that none of those involved in the alleged extortion of the Granada priest, Meta, accepted his responsibility for the alleged events.

