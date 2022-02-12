This entrepreneur helps you mine Ethereum from home in Argentina

Valeria Frías, an Argentine businesswoman, ventured into mining Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies when —due to the pandemic— her employment in the tourism sector was seriously affected.

In an interview with CriptoNoticias, he comments that his first contact with cryptocurrencies was through people who suggested trading, but mining gave him the security he needed to undertake at a difficult time.

“Why did mining seduce me? I jumped right in when I understood the concept, because I am a farsighted woman and I couldn’t play at becoming an investor with the money I had saved, and I couldn’t fail », she says.

Since 2020, Valeria has been importing, installing, and maintaining Ethereum mining hardware, based on graphics processing cards (GPU), in her country, Argentina. Her business model is based on selling equipment to her clients and advising them on how to operate them. These clients have learned about this activity from an investment initiative.

My audience is sometimes a little polarized between young people and very old people, who come through their grandchildren or their children who tell them: ‘Look mom, the money you have stored in the mattress, don’t keep it there anymore because you are losing money and wasting time. You have to go see Valeria […] I am getting retired people aged 70 or 75 to enter the world of cryptocurrencies. Valeria Frías, Ethereum miner.

Valeria Frías sells, distributes and installs Ethereum mining equipment in Argentina. Source: Instagram.

The reality of energy supply in Argentina

Frías also offered his comments about the current state of electricity supply in Argentina, and what its variants are. He highlighted that one of the best regions in terms of low electricity service rates and accessibility to energy resources is Ushuaia, “at the end of the world” in southern Argentina.

One of the attributes that benefits mining in this region is the cold climate, since it allows the equipment to be maintained with good ventilation and temperature.

It also highlights that solar energy contributes to sustaining electricity consumption both in Ushuaia and in the Province of Mendoza, to the west of Argentina, although it notes that this energy is not enough to sustain the entire consumption of the country.

However, it clarifies that in all regions of the country there is cryptocurrency mining, being of great economic help to many people who have ventured into this activity to overcome difficulties, although adjustments in the cost of electricity are expected.

