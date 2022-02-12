This hypersonic aircraft will reach a speed of Mach 15 without carbon emissions – News – Hybrids and Electric

As happened more than a century ago with the arrival of the first cars, the hunt for speed records has always been a goal sought by human beings. Now, with the arrival of new and alternative forms of locomotion, efforts are also being made to influence this under the umbrella of ‘zero emissions’ mechanics. This is the case of destinythe Swiss company that has made a public announcement by which it will inject a significant financial amount with which to complete the development of its new hypersonic aircraft, which It will reach a speed 15 times faster than the speed of sound. without emitting a single gram of CO2.

This “hyperplane”, as they call it from the parent company, will be a real experimental laboratory for testing the laws of physics. The Jungfrau will be a hybrid between an airplane and a rocket, since carry out horizontal takeoff and landing but it will reach a height and speed unsuitable for conventional aircraft that we all imagine. Mechanically, it will incorporate a new jet engine powered by liquid hydrogen, so its emissions will be limited to the expulsion of water.

from the company itself an economic injection of more than 25 million euros has been announcedWith this, it is expected that the project will take several steps forward until reaching the long-awaited feasibility test under a full-scale model, which are scheduled to arrive during this same year 2022, according to Mikhail Kokorich, CEO of the company, whom many catalog as the Russian Elon Musk due to his strong involvement in numerous companies in the technology area.

The main objective to be fulfilled by this hypersonic vehicle is reach a speed of Mach 15 at a height of 60 kilometers, something that would allow the transport of cargo between continents in less than two hours, a record time that still seems to be far from being achieved. During the past 2021, a successful test was already carried out with a scale prototype, which they hope to turn into a full-scale model this year, as well as successfully completing the tests since the company currently has the support of new and more advanced guidance, navigation and control systems, as well as with an important economic contribution on its own.

Destinus currently has a total of 50 employees under its ranks, many of whom have previous experience in such prominent brands as Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Boeing or Arianespace. One of its purposes for this 2022 will be to expand its human capital by doubling the current figure, with which they plan to accelerate the development of its hyperplane.

The ATR (air turbojet) engine, as well as the devices that make it up, is a block completely adapted for the different phases of subsonic and supersonic flight. This set will be the one that this year performs its set-up and tests in real life. The next and last step will be carried out next year, that of incorporating a second hydrogen rocket into the ATR engine, a configuration that will finally decide the fate of this aircraft, since it will be the one that definitively presents the final model and operating.

Once its testing phase is over, the final model will be in charge of the transport of perishable goods from one point to another on the planet, thanks to its load capacity of more than one ton. When this phase is properly established, the company plans to begin the development of passenger “hyperplanes”, which are capable of transporting hundreds of people from Europe to Australia in a record time of an hour and a half.

The company currently has the relevant permits to carry out flights at subsonic speed, while the certification for hypersonic flights will arrive next year, just in time to start the most far-reaching and important tests. These requirements to carry out hypersonic flight are currently under national (Swiss) and European definition, as they are not yet precisely detailed for suborbital, supersonic and hypersonic flights.