This is how traders were tipped off to some of the biggest market rallies this week

This crypto winter has not been very long. After briefly touching $34,000 in the second half of January, bitcoin (BTC) price is on the rise again, and has touched the $45,000 mark on Feb 10. Many altcoins have also caught up and posted double-digit weekly returns.. However, not all relief rallies have been equally impressive. Is there a way for traders to pick the assets that are about to make the biggest rallies?

Fortunately, bull pullbacks across the market tend to be similar both in terms of price movement and other variables that shape market activity: Rising trading volumes, spikes in online attention to individual tokens, and the heightened sentiment of social media chatter around them. What’s more, the conditions underlying individual asset rallies in a resurgent cryptocurrency market often repeat themselves as well.

What this means in practice is that automated data intelligence tools capable of detecting similarities between past and present trading conditions around crypto assets—such as the VORTECS™ Score, available to Cointelegraph Markets Pro subscribers—can be especially effective at alerting traders to impending price spikes when the market turns bullish.

The basic principle of the VORTECS™ Score is a comparison between the trading conditions of the asset at the moment and those of the past. The algorithm constantly examines years of historical data for each digital asset on price movement, trading volumes, and Twitter activity and social sentiment, seeking to identify combinations of these metrics that in the past appeared regularly before the great pumps (pums) of prices.

The result is a Score that ranges from 0 to 100. Scores of 80 or higher indicate bullish historical outlook for the next 10 to 72 hours. If a coin reaches 90 or even higher, it means that the model is very confident that it is seeing a pattern that consistently preceded previous rallies.

In a typical week, there will be an average of three to four instances of a VORTECS™ Score of 90 or higher. But with the cryptocurrency market recovering, we saw 10 such cases from February 3-10. On average, assets that achieved a Score of 90 added 7% value 24 hours after reaching the 90-VORTECS™ threshold and gained 15% after 72 hours. Here are the most impressive cases.

KEEP: A weekly return of +58.64% after a VORTECS™ score of 92

VORTECS™ Score (green/grey) vs. the price of KEEP, from February 3 to 10. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

The Keep Network’s KEEP token price had been rising steadily in the first half of the week, largely reflecting the overall favorable market trend and going from $0.46 on Feb 5 to $0.58 on Feb 8. Then suddenly a combination of historical trading conditions around the token started to turn extremely bullish, as evidenced by a VORTECS™ Score peak of 92 (red circle on chart). Nine hours after the score peak, KEEP price skyrocketed from $0.57 to $0.76 in 10 hours.

MNW: A weekly performance of +54.63% after a VORTECS™ score of 90

VORTECS™ Score (green/grey) vs. the MNW price, from February 3 to 10. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

MNW, Morpheus.Network’s utility token, focused on supply chain management, has shown strong fundamentals since mid-January, when the protocol introduced an update to the smart contract and new masternodes integrated into the network. Last week, signs of strong trading conditions preceded both phases of MNW’s rally. The second, more powerful phase occurred 12 hours after the asset showed an ultra-robust historical outlook, reaching a VORTECS™ Score of 90 on February 6. A subsequent price pump saw MNW rise from $1.33 to $1.72.

LEO: A weekly performance of +52.56% after a VORTECS™ score of 91

VORTECS™ Score (green/grey) vs. the price of LEO, from February 3 to 10. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Unus Sed Leo (LEO), an asset linked to cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, saw massive upward pressure this week as news broke that the US Department of Justice had recovered around 80% of the bitcoin stolen from the platform. in a 2016 hack. The volume and sentiment of online discussion have clearly shaped what the VORTECS™ algorithm recognized as extremely favorable trading conditions, marked by a Score of 91 which was lit in the early hours of February 7. less than two days later, the price of LEO went from less than 5 dollars to 7.53 dollars in a few hours.

As a famous saying goes, history does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes. Even the most favorable historical precedent is not a guarantee of future price action, but incorporating automated analysis of past crypto asset performance data into a trading strategy can greatly improve its performance.

Cointelegraph is a publisher of financial information, not an investment advisor. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at time of writing or where otherwise noted. Live tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.

