This is the artist training program that Muna Pauls carries out in New York

Willing to fulfill her dream, the daughter of Gaston Pauls Y agustina cherri, munewas installed in New York with his dad to be part of Go Broadway.

East artist training program it is super exclusive and connects talented people from different parts of the world. For example, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

already installed in The big Apple and attending the classes, a photo of the teenager with her classmates and future colleagues visiting the academy.

WHAT GO BROADWAY PROPOSES

The academy trains artists through different activities such as singing, dancing and acting. Always self-managed. Like her classmates, Muna has access to see musicals like Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Hamilton, Phantom Of the Opera and Wicked.

In addition, this Thursday they will have their closing performance of the program at the National Opera Center and they will receive their diploma endorsed by Manhattan College.

The classes that program participants take are Vocal Technique with Heather Petruzelli Y NYU’s Todd Alsup, Theater Dance with Thayne Jasperson of Hamilton Y Gustavo Wons from Kinky Boots, Musical Theater with Regina O’Malley Y David Conrad Brouillard, Musical Theater History with the historian John Kenrick, Repertoire with Christopher Stephens Y Casting, Dubbing, Photo Book.

High experience!