This is the spectacular official Dragon Ball mobile

dragon ball It has accompanied us everywhere for decades, and it does so in almost all possible formats. On this occasion, we wanted to show you a collector’s item almost for fans of Akira Toriyama’s work: the official mobile of the series, which comes from Realme. This is this spectacular GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball edition, which has the license to offer all kinds of details that we are going to show you below. Without a doubt, a mobile that fans of Goku and company.

The first thing we highlight about this piece is the box, with Goku as the main protagonist in several of his transformations. The figure of the protagonist of the series can also be seen on the sides –it is appreciated that the reviled but incredible SSJ3 have such a presence – in a fancy box which gives way to the most important thing, the phone. But before going into detail with it, highlight the care with which all the packaging of this Realme is made.

Inside the box we will find Goku in different battles throughout his history. With the Kaoiken against Vegeta, transformed into SSJ2 against Frieza and fighting Cell, as well as the SSJ3 facing Buu. If we continue exploring, we will see that the piece that keeps the instructions is dominated by an art of Kid Buu, the last enemy we had in Dragon Ball Z.

To finish, inside the box we will find other curious elements that are worth seeing: a series of stickers with all kinds of characters taken from the latest Buu saga (where we see from Videl even satan, gotenGotenks, Piccolo or kayoshin among others), as well as a card with the dragon Shenron as an accompaniment. A very careful edition to accompany the phone.

If we go into the smartphone, we see that the measurements are the same as the phone Realme GT Neo 2, with 162 millimeters in height and 75.8 in width, as well as a thickness of 9 millimeters. It is a good-sized phone, pleasant to hold and that stands out for having a very tight weight of 200 grams, lower than others of its kind. The highlight of this Dragon Ball edition is clearly the back of the mobile itself, where the orange and blue colors stand out, as well as the symbol on the top right next to the camera. The metallic touch gives the color more packaging, if possible.

Technical specifications

Screen: 6.62” FHD+ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400p resolution, HDR 10+ at 120 Hz with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

CPUs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

GPU: Adreno 650

Rear camera: Triple configuration with a 64-megapixel Quad Pixel f / 1.79 lens, another 8MP f / 2.3 ultrawide and a 2MP macro

Front camera: 16 megapixels f/2.5

Ram: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Connectivity: 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

USB-C port

8-layer cooling system

Fingerprint reader on the screen

stereo speakers

Battery: 5000mAh

A smartphone with good features



One of the most outstanding elements of this phone model is its screen, which performs very well and offers outstanding value for money, with a refresh rate that can reach 120hz, content support in HDR10 + and a highly optimized response to our fingers. All this with an internal structure, as you can see in the specifications, that allows some of the most outstanding games on the market to perform optimally, with a battery good enough for more normal and habitual use (5,000mAh) and an interesting fast charge.

It is true that the cameras are not the best on the market and that there are others with better results both in the use of HDR as above all in night images or in low light, but it is surely its main ‘but’ in a set that in value for money stands out for its internal and operational features. Even if the Realme GT Neo 2 is available in Spain, this licensed version of Dragon Ball at the moment is exclusively in China. The fact that we have been able to test it could indicate that perhaps in the future we will see it around these parts. I’m sure fans of the series would appreciate it.

We leave you an unboxing of Meristation Mexico

