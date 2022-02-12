This was the accident suffered by Anette Michel

Anette Michel is one of the most beloved television hosts by the Mexican public. Her great work in her Master Chef made her much more popular, that’s why her social networks have exploded. In fact, it was in a post on her social network Instagram that she revealed that she had been in an accident.

It is not the first time that her fans worried about the driver. In December 2021, the driver alarmed everyone on social networks by revealing that she is going through an illness. After much speculation Annette Michel He denied that his condition is related to COVID-19 and explained that it is actually the beginning of bronchitis, a disease that affects the respiratory tract.

Annette Michel at the Hospital. Source: Instagram @anettemicheltv

Now weeks before the start of Super Bowl LVI, Michel showed that the passion for this sport brought him serious repercussions. With a photograph posted on the social network of mark zuckerberg Her right hand can be seen with a splint on the little finger, but the driver showed no pain.

Along with the posting of the photo, Anette Michel put a text where she made fun of herself for her clumsiness “For playing American with my family hahahaha !!!” was the text she wrote after the accident on Instagram.

Anette Michel after the accident. Source: Instagram @anettemicheltv

Given this, Internet users were quick to react and sent their best wishes to Anette to recover as soon as possible. “Beautiful mamacita !!, healing kisses”, “To the other playful one a foot, take care, doll, blessings and kisses, beautiful doll, have a nice night”, are some of the mentions she received Michelle in the publication that currently has almost 6 thousand likes.

Thereafter, Annette Michel He did not comment any more about it, but, due to the appearance of the injury, it could be presumed that it did not happen to adults.