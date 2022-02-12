This was the reason why Anuel AA made Karol G’s fans angry

Anuel AA is shown as a hopeless romantic. He is always seen wanting to give different gifts to his partners with the desire that he will later be rewarded with love. He recently made an important gift to his current partner.

The reggaeton singer surprised his girlfriend yailin By decorating a room with hundreds of roses and balloons, this while the song “Si nos dejan” by Vicente Fernández was playing in the background, it was the singer’s girlfriend who thought it would be a good idea to share it.

Yailin and Anuel AA. Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreali

What nobody expected was that Anuel AA made a vile copy of a gift that he had already given to his ex Karol G. Users of social networks realized the detail so they did not wait to tell the couple of boyfriends.

The publication on Yailin’s instagram account was quickly filled with comments from people who claimed that Anuel AA with this shows that he has not overcome his relationship with Carol GThey also mentioned that they only seek to replace it.

Anuel AA with his Ex Karol G. Source: Archive

They reminded the singer that it was on Women’s Day and on his first anniversary when he made the same details to the interpreter of the famous song “Tusa”, between jokes they told Anuel AA that he no longer has creativity because he is only recycling his surprises.

In the form of criticism they also wrote to Yailin, who will always have to be in the shadow of the singer while she continues with AnuelMost were fans of the singer who has not commented on what happened so far.