This Xiaomi 5G has a surname “Pro” and is a great purchase for only 170 euros

You don’t have to pay too much to buy a good smartphone. The POCO M3 Pro 5G is within your reach for only 170 euros on AliExpress. Of course, we are talking about its global version, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. Thanks to AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy in a fast and free shipping from Spainyou will not have to worry.

We all want a good mobile for little money. A smartphone that offers a pleasant experience and that can accompany us for a long time. It’s not always easy to find one, but this POCO is a great option.

Buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G at the best price

POCO’s smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS panel, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. you will enjoy fluency and speed in everyday life, the traditional 60 Hz screens are already a thing of the past. Its rear draws a lot of attention, it is available in vibrant colors and incorporates a black module for the cameras that stands out above all. None of your friends or family will have a mobile like this.

In its guts is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimension 700. You will not have problems with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you will be able to make the leap to 5G connectivity. You get the peace of mind that it offers smooth performance, the applications you use every day will move without any difficulty.

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ IPS screen and Full HD+ resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

We met with 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: it arrives with a 48 megapixel main sensora macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a camera that repeats with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the little hole in his forehead, an 8 megapixel camera.

your battery reaches an interesting 5,000 mAh and has a technology fast charge of 18W. In addition, it comes with an under-display fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC And till 5G connectivity so you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is still a good buy today, and more so at this price. Xiaomi’s smartphone performs in all its sections and will offer you a good experience. In addition, you can get on the 5G ship, what more are you going to ask for 170 euros?

