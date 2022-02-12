Tom Brady takes refuge in Costa Rica after making the most important decision of his career

After announcing to the world one of the most important news of his life, Tom Brady, considered the best player in the history of the NFL, came to take refuge in Costa Rica. The famous athlete arrived in the country on February 8, as confirmed by the Directorate of Immigration and Immigration.

Just on February 1, Tom Brady revealed that he was retiring from the NFL and, days later, he arrived in the country to enjoy the calm that is found in the Tico nature. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent three days on national soil with his wife, model, Gisele Bundchen. She registered a departure on January 14 and returned on the 28th of the same month; although on February 11 she left again.

As is known, the couple has a house in the Santa Teresa area, in Cóbano, so it is usual for them to visit the country. Brady had been in Costa Rica in March and June 2021. For his part, his wife was also on Costa Rican soil in December, at which time she rescued a turtle trapped in a net on the beach.

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have a house in Costa Rica. This image corresponds to a previous visit in which they enjoyed with their family. Media such as ‘Page Six’ reported on his walk around the country. Photo: Instagram

Until now, Brady has not shared images of the moments he is living in Costa Rica. The most recent content on her Instagram account is related to sports.

[ Estos son los turistas más famosos que han visitado Costa Rica desde que empezó la pandemia ]

A paradise for celebrities

This 2022, world celebrities have found in Costa Rica the ideal destination to enjoy their free time. One of the most famous visits was that of Angelina Jolie, who arrived in Costa Rica on December 30, 2021. She traveled in the company of her children Maddox Chivan and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 20 and 18 years old, respectively. .

Tom Brady traveled to Costa Rica after announcing that he is not continuing in the NFL. Photo: AFP (MADDIE MEYER/AFP)

During the first days of this year, the famous actor Tom Cruise also enjoyed Costa Rica. The American was in the Pacific area.

Also, the singer Paulina Rubio received the year in the country. Her arrival was recorded on January 1st.

His compatriot, Mexican actress Aislin Derbez, was another figure from the entertainment world who came to have a good time in Costa Rica, starting on January 14. On her social networks, she shared many details of the visit, during which time she took the opportunity to relax in Santa Teresa, in Cóbano.

An additional fact is that the experience of Eugenio Derbez’s daughter was so pleasant that she recently used her Instagram to ask for recommendations for classes or programs for children in the Santa Teresa and Malpaís area. She is the mother of three-year-old Kailani, her daughter in common with actor Mauricio Ochmann.

Apart from Aislin, another actor who came for a walk is Ashton Kutcher, 43, who entered Costa Rica on January 26.