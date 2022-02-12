USA: Disposable coffee cups have sparked a crisis for many businesses

Coffee lovers in the United States are going to be hit hard by the crisis in the supply chain. In the coming months, Customers of Starbucks and other coffee shops are likely to be forced to leave home with their own cups in the face of widespread shortages of disposable takeout containers.

The shortage of paper cups has been linked to port congestion and a significant reduction in the workforce across the country, as well as the growing post-pandemic appetite for take-away meals.

A Starbucks spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the chain was working hard to supply itself with more disposable cups and that, for now, leftover holiday cups are “helping to fill the void.” The company spends about $6 billion a year on these packages.

What is happening with disposable cups?

The glasses, many of which are imported from China, are “stuck” at ports, and the United States has not recovered from the extreme cold wave in Texas, which paralyzed the production of the resins used to make plastic cups and the lining of paper cups.

Of course, the challenge isn’t unique to Starbucks. California’s Wetzel’s Pretzels, a chain with 350 locations, is also among the fast food outlets that have a hard time fulfilling orders that require paper containers.

“Think about how creative you have to be to find a test for Covid,” company CEO Jennifer Schuler told the Wall Street Journal. “It is so.”

(Taken from Yahoo Finance)

