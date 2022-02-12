VIDEO | Agustín Marchesín, attacked and expelled from Porto vs Sporting

Midtime Editorial

the duel between Porto and Sporting Lisbon ended with a brawl that left four players sent offone of them was the goalkeeper of the Dragons, Agustin Marchesinwho was attacked in the face by a rival soccer player.

The conflict within the field of play began after Pepe received a kick in the heada situation that caused the players of both teams they will face during the final stretch of game that ended 2-2.

The aggression against Marchesín

Amid the yelling and shoving, the America exporter received a blow to the face by Joao PalhinhaPortuguese player who was also sent off by the central referee.

In the face of the aggression received, Agustín Marchesín tried to answer the attack; However, his teammates stopped him in order to prevent the problems from being greater for the South American goalkeeper.

On the part of the Dragons, Marchesin and Pepe were the elements that received the red card; while João Palhinha and Bruno Tabat they were expelled from the Lisbon team.

How is the Portuguese League progressing?

After 22 games played in the current season of the First Leaguethe Porto advances as leader of the classification with 60 pointsfollowed by Sporting Lisbonteam that accumulates 54 units. In third place in the general table is the benfica (47 points) and in fourth place the panties (38 points).