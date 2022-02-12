Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Saturday, February 12

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Give yourself Aries propaganda. Do not be afraid to expose your ideas and projects to others. The services you provide will be rewarded. Everything you sowed in yesterday you can now reap. Reorganize your finances and in this way you will be able to caress and see your money grow and invest it wisely. Lucky numbers: 3, 25, 9.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will face many challenges, but if you plan to win and put interest in everything you do, the result will be positive and luck will be on your side. Your personality is exalted and you will be able to impress others. Use every opportunity to ask for what has been denied you in the past. Lucky numbers: 14, 6, 30.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your efforts to improve yourself and your firmness when making decisions will give you positive results. You won’t have to consult others to know you’re right. You recover your mental health as you will be and feel more rested, relaxed and at peace with yourself. Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 7.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Open your mind and expand your knowledge. Start paying attention to your inner voice. Choose your thoughts so that they are positive. Leave behind all limitations and visualize yourself triumphant. Visualization is the technique of using your mind to create what you want in life. Lucky numbers: 12, 45, 36.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

A great divinatory power is awakened in you that if you exploit it correctly you will succeed in what you set out to do. It is imperative that you get involved in the knowledge of Esotericism. Charitable deeds will cleanse your negative karma. Any help you can give to others will be multiplied in blessings. Lucky numbers: 49, 33, 1.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Fight the destructive habits that remain in you. New projects, studies and self-improvement will mark your life from now on, if you know how to direct it positively. Pay attention to your love life. Do not unite with the first thing that comes into your life, do not fear loneliness. Lucky numbers: 38, 2, 5.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

They will recognize your talents and you will see that your sacrifices have not been in vain. Any investment you make will be very profitable, whether in real estate or otherwise. Your social life will be active. Take the opportunity to interact with people who can bring new ideas to your life. Lucky numbers: 11, 4, 37.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will now be very sociable and communicative. You will be inclined to meet new people and you will be very curious. Your generosity is exalted especially towards your family. In everything you do you will always impose your own style, where your good taste, your elegance and your personality will stand out. Lucky numbers: 7, 28, 10.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Study well any new job proposal and if you are not sure what suits you, wait for others since you will have to choose from. Check your legal papers, your accounts to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything. Favorable changes are approaching your life. Lucky numbers: 41, 23, 28.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your health is well aspected as long as you take care of what you eat or ingest. On the other hand, expect an increase in your finance sector. Your professional talents will be recognized and valued. New faces, new opportunities are on the agenda for you. Lucky numbers: 20, 4, 16.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Reduce everything processed from your daily diet, as well as everything that contains chemicals, preservatives and what is not natural. Start incorporating fruits, fresh vegetables, whole grains, and fish into your meals. It is important that you nourish yourself with healthy food and lots of love. Lucky numbers: 28, 8, 10.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You will now attract different types of people to your life, so you must be very careful, and above all, selective, because not all of them will suit you. You will stand out in the world of advertising and the media. Beware of profiteers who will want to use you for their well-being. Lucky numbers: 40, 26, 15.