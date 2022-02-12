We Spaniards are more unproductive than ever and the problem is not with the employees

Productivity has been collapsing for years in Spain and we don’t know how to fix it. In our collective imagination we secretly admire the productive Germanic or Japanese worker, punctual as clockwork, focused on his task and systematically delivering a perfectly finished manual or intellectual assignment. We believe that our problem is that we do not try hard enough, we blame it on our hedonistic Mediterranean culture and we beat ourselves up to purge our sins before going to the procession of the holy eternal song.

But Germany and Japan would have disastrous productivity if their main industries were tourism or construction. No matter how efficient a German waiter or a Japanese mason was, his performance would hardly be better than anyone else’s. Germany and Japan are high-productivity countries not because of the efficiency of their workers, but because its main industries are inherently more productive.

Productivity is primarily determined by what is done and not how it is done. One would think that productivity rises and falls in step with the economy, but it is the other way around. Productivity rises in crises because jobs are lost in the most unproductive industries, which in turn are the least competitive and the ones that fall the most. The opposite happens in expansionary economic cycles and although there are cycles in all countries, what in the graph of Germany are wavelets, in that of Spain are deep valleys and high peaks because if in the Central European country the little productive industries are a small part of the economy, here they have an inordinate weight.

There are two reasons why we are not going to fix the productivity problem in Spain. The first is that we do not understand the concept of productivity. In that Iberian collective imaginary, our low productivity is explained by the fact that we are disorganized, lazy, we do not work with enough intensity or with enough focus, that is, everything would be solved if we “worked harder and better”. However, productivity doesn’t work like that.

Let’s think about it. Who are better organized are the most productive or precisely because they were already productive they are able to organize themselves better? It sounds like a play on words, but it isn’t. The productivity of a person is related to their habits and it is more difficult to change habits than religion. You can’t easily alter your productivity for the same reason that you can’t rewire your brain at will. Just as there is no “How to be smart for dummies” there can be no “How to be productive for unproductive people”. One cannot become smart, nor can one become organized. Miracles at Lourdes.

An ‘app’ to make task lists, a list of tricks to improve productivity or a project management methodology they are homeopathic solutions that will make you feel more productive, but they will not make you more productive. Distinguishing what seems to work from what really works requires science and our self-perception of satisfaction or productivity is irrelevant, so stop twittering by sharing your latest personal productivity trick, you are not only kidding yourself but that you’re doing it in public.

Who does not accept himself, wants to be another more productive person and spends his whole life in the eternal search for “flow”

The obsession with personal productivity is a symptom of immaturity. Who does not accept himself, wants to be another more productive person and spends his whole life in the eternal search for “flow”: a supposed catatonic state where one becomes more productive than the Chinese Cudeiro. Only when a person accepts himself and assimilates his limitations of individual capacity as the temporal limitations of human life, “tempus fugit”, “carpe diem” and all those Latin words, then and only then, does he stop considering his time as something infinite and is ready for the next step, learning to say “no”.

If the first problem when it comes to improving our productivity is that the solution does not lie in learning to work better, the second challenge is not only even more complicated, but unpleasant, very unpleasant. Saying “no” is giving up beautiful and exciting things, being the bad guy, the spoiler, the inventor of the comedown… But there are no shortcuts, the power of “no” lies in not using euphemisms to soften the impact. The “no” has to hurt, I would say more, it has to hurt to produce catharsis. Only when we become aware of everything we will never do, we become exquisite in choosing what to do, we passionately seek maximum impact and make a realistic estimate of our time and resources. We cannot be more productive, but we can choose to do what is most productive.

It is important to be clear that knowing how to say no and knowing how to prioritize are not the same thing. Prioritizing means that some things will be done before and others after, but all the tasks on a list will be done yes or yes. However, most of the tasks on a list do not deserve to be there, nor are they the result of a serene reflection in search of the greatest possible impact, but were born as mere reminders hastily noted down in the heat of everyday life. It is irrelevant how well we manage or prioritize a list if the really important things are not on it. Our time is limited and no matter how much we improve efficiency we cannot stretch it like gum. Marketing has outlawed “no” in companies, but the real revolution in productivity occurs when you learn to say “no” with all the letters and without Vaseline.

Meetings are the paradigmatic example of the difficulty of improving productivity. We all agree that meetings are one of the main enemies of performance in companiesbut no one knows how to fix it. The problem is that those who do not understand how productivity works believe that one can learn to “meet well”, improve the procedure to make them more efficient, limit them in time, define objectives, make them operational, write minutes, etc.

All this documented proceduralism usually ends with more meetings, longer, more boring and with more bureaucracy, that is, further worsening productivity. In reality, the problem of meeting productivity is simply solved by saying “no” as a rule when we are asked for a meeting. In the vast majority of cases, meetings are unnecessary and could be replaced by an email, a voice message or a shared document. They will call you “Mr. No”, but no one said it was easy.

In low-productivity sectors, such as restaurants, it is common to find apathy and unmotivated workers. This is not a ‘bug’, it is a ‘feature’, that is, it is not something correctable but something intrinsic to low productivity sectors. In those industries, an improvement in efficiency will not change the fundamentals of the business. The consequence is that it will be impossible to align a low-skilled, poorly paid and temporary workforce with the company’s objectives.

On the other side we have the widely mechanized or robotic sectors where productivity is high. The crown jewel of performance is the software industry, where we have both absolute automation and supreme cost scalability, nirvana. Greater efficiency generates greater benefits and offers better working conditions that allow workers to genuinely align with the company, that is, to have shared objectives.

In these companies, and only when we have carefully chosen the most valuable tasks, the ones with the most impact, then and only then, can it make sense to use team productivity techniques. Eye, we can also do the opposite and allow ourselves the luxury of being a little inefficient without hardly noticeable in performance. This is what happens in many companies in northern Europe where a relaxed attitude prevails at work that is far from the robotic efficiency that we had imagined.

Working more or less hours is a very interesting debate, but one that is perverted by interested views. On one side are the lovers of the culture of effort who believe that “we should work as much as the Chinese” and no, they do not mean it metaphorically. On the other side we have productivity gurus and efficiency astronauts who affirm that you have to work for objectives and not count the hours.

The first speech is archaic and does not require comment, but the second speech is beautiful, working by objectives sounds wonderful. But nevertheless its practical application is counterproductive because defining good objectives is impossible. Nobody sets easy goals, most opt ​​for more or less ambitious goals whose consequences end up being, oh surprise, working like a Chinese. That’s when the modern chipiriguays of productivity and Roig end up in the same place. This is very reminiscent of the boomerang effect of unlimited vacations in Silicon Valley: people freak out and take even fewer vacations than before.

Let’s be frank. Unless we start from a situation of Neolithic inefficiency, if we work fewer hours, productivity will drop

Let’s be frank. Unless we start from a situation of Neolithic inefficiency, if we work fewer hours, productivity will drop. No matter how intellectual rock stars we are and how rested and hyper-focused we are, working fewer hours will inevitably lower productivity. It is enough to mentally review what our day to day is like to realize that even the highest intellectual level tasks require other simpler tasks whose time cannot be reduced or optimized. Proofreading and editing an article can take as long as writing the first version, not to mention the tasks inherent in any job that simply take up time. Human efficiency has clear limits, we are not robots.

There is no magic or tricks that allow us radical changes in productivity, neither of people, nor of companies, nor of countries. If one day there is a substantial improvement in the productivity of a sector such as restaurants, it will be because waiters and cooks will have been replaced by robots. All technological revolutions have come from incorporating technology that replaces humans with machinery. Progress has never come from pretending that humans are as efficient as robots. As a society we can decide whether we want to work more or fewer hours, but to have a serious debate we shouldn’t kid ourselves about how productivity works.