Weekend Cryptocurrency Strategy February 11-14, 2022

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing a positive week on the rise. Within the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, practically all are positive in the weekly balance “last 7 days”, Ripple standing out in profitability with 32.72%, which has meant moving from position 8 that it occupied the week prior to position 8, in second place it has obtained 28.14% which places it this week within the top 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization occupying position 9 and in third place it has obtained a return in the last 7 days of 14, 52%.

In the last 24 hours, practically all the cryptocurrencies that make up the top 10 ranking are trading in the negative.

I have prepared a video with technical analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and .

Major cryptocurrencies

Strategy and levels.

It is currently struggling to break above the $3,115 levels. The break of these levels with confirmation of three candles of five minutes, would mark us buy with objectives of 3,285. Support is at the 2,900 and 2,825 levels. This week it has tried twice to break above the levels of 3,285 without success. This level is the target to beat. Its overcoming would give us a new long entry signal with targets of 3,400, levels that I set for next week. If, on the other hand, it were to break the levels of 2,825 to the downside, it would give us an entry signal in sell shorts with a target of 2,650.

Bitcoin

In the session of February 4, the break of 36,700 dollars made it possible to break the resistance of the bearish channel that began on November 10, coinciding with its historical maximums. This break activated the buy signal with a first target of 46,000, levels that it has reached this week without being able to break upwards. The upward break of the resistance of 46,000 would activate a new buy entry signal for us, a long target at 48,000 and its break at 52,000. The technical aspect is bullish for the weekly term. Attentive to its evolution in case of being able to break upwards the levels of 46,000 it could have a cut towards levels of 39,200 from where it would mark a new strategy.

Rippl

The cryptocurrency is in a bearish process that began on April 14, coinciding with its maximum at $1.85. On several occasions it has tried to break the resistance of the bearish channel without success in September, November and December 2021 and this week it has tried again to attack said resistance currently located at $0.9. The upward break of this resistance would end the bearish process and would activate a buy entry signal, longs with targets at 0.95 and 1.04. In case of not being able to rise, the resistance could go back in search of the support of the bearish channel with the following targets 0.71 and 0.58. Be very careful and do not get carried away by the price movement.

Remember that incorporating an appropriate volume to the account is vital to make the operation successful and that past returns do not guarantee future returns, therefore, the risk of the stop being triggered and loss taking must always be assessed. The temporary term of the weekend added that the rest of the markets are closed incorporates a greater risk to the operation.

