what is needed, salary and what are their functions

Professional profile

Beyond the different qualifications necessary to be a web administrator, it is important to have a professional profile that is adapted to this type of job. Let’s see what are the different skills or qualities to do the best job possible.

A good webmaster must have technical skills, be able to plan and organize the different routine tasks, pay attention to every detail and also be creative. The design on a page is very important and it is necessary to constantly adapt to new times.

In addition, regarding knowledge it is necessary that they know HTML, CSShave experience in management and operation of web domains (knowing when to renew them, when a certificate expires, etc.), as well as everything related to the security of that website. It is imperative to fix any potential vulnerabilities that may be exposed to that page and also to visitors. Experience with databases, networks, and operating systems is also important.

On the other hand, the ability to manage data and statistics It’s fundamental. A web page oriented to the business world requires a technical analysis to control the traffic, see how each section of the site responds, possible improvements… Therefore, it is necessary to handle the statistics correctly.

what is the salary

If you aspire to be a web administrator, it is interesting that you know what is the approximate salary that you can have. It will depend on the functions assumed, the years of experience and the skills, but today in Spain the salary ranges between €20,000 and €32,000, being more common between €21,000 and €25,000.

Its duties

We will also explain what the main functions of a web administrator are. Keep in mind that it is a dynamic job, which can change a lot depending on the type of page, its characteristics, the audience it is aimed at, etc. However, there are general functions.

create pages

The first thing is to create the website. One of the functions is the page development. By this we mean its design, menu configuration and the different sections of that site, but also all the pages within it.

We can say that it is in charge of creating the guidelines so that other users can publish articles, share and create content. You will configure each page so that third parties, depending on the permissions granted, can publish. In this way, you can also have the ability to add users and the access of each of them.

Check operation

But a web page does not end with its creation, rather it is something that is maintained over time. Therefore, another function of web administrators is check that it works properlyverify that the information is up to date and that everything works correctly.

This is essential for the image of the site, in addition to being able to really offer a service to users. If, for example, there is a section of that website that is not up to date, that has outdated content or that contains an error, this will lead to a bad image. In the same way that it would be a problem if visitors could not enter a certain section to, for example, make a purchase.

updates

Here we must include the website update. It is responsible for periodically checking whether or not there is a new version available for the content manager or the different plugins that have been installed. This will allow it to always work as well as possible, as well as avoid any vulnerabilities.

But it is also responsible for checking that the content is current, reviewing possible broken links, avoiding duplication of information, reviewing time references, etc. We can also include this as routine jobs.

analyze data

Another important role for a webmaster is analyze statistical data. Here we must mention the origin of the visits (if they are organic, through social networks, direct…), the location of the users, possible conversions in case there are sales, etc. Basically, obtain information that may be valuable in order to enhance certain sections of the page or improve others.

All this data is obtained through web analytics tools, such as Google Analytics. However, each site may have different methods to manage and coordinate this data, depending on the needs of each case.

This is going to help optimize websites. It can be very useful for SEO, knowing what works best, how performance could be improved to load faster, etc. For example, implement plugins for deferred image loading or reduce the size of photos automatically and thus make them take up less space.

Security

Of course, security is an essential factor for any website. It is important a constant reviewcheck that the plugins are up to date, that there is no vulnerability in the content manager, such as WordPress, or that there is no problem with the users.

For example, one function is to change passwords or keep a check for possible irregular traffic that could indicate a DDoS attack or the like. All this will help protect the page and reduce the risk of problems appearing. It is important to control anti-malware tools, as well as to prevent the entry of Spam.

In short, these are the main functions of a web administrator, the characteristics of the job and the studies necessary to dedicate themselves to it. As we can see, it is a flexible profession, in continuous movement.