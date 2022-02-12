What is the Alternative Healthy Eating Index? This says Harvard

To understand a little more in detail the term of the Alternative Healthy Eating Index(AHEI), it is important to emphasize the family history of heart disease or diabetes, therefore, it seeks to modify the feeding, to prevent or reduce the risks of suffering from it. However, by doing so, we would not only be talking about preventing this, the change of feeding it could be good to avoid or prevent some other types of chronic diseases, cancer, diabetes and some cardiovascular conditions, which could lead to heart attacks or strokes.
According to the information presented by HealthHarvard, the AHEI assigns ratings to foods and nutrients predictive of chronic disease. The researchers of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health they created the AHEI as an alternative to the Healthy Eating Index, which allows them to measure the compliance with diets. The AHEI Its main function is to qualify dietassigning a score ranging from 0 (lack of compliance) to 110 (perfect compliance), based on how often you eat certain foods, both healthy and unhealthy. In this case, the person who usually does not eat vegetables, for example, would have a score of 0, compared to one who eats them at least 3 times a day.
In a study recently published in the Journal of Nutrition, highlighted that in 71,495 women and 41,029 men, those who were given a special follow-up, obtained a higher score in the AHEI and they had a risk 19% minor to suffer from a chronic disease, a risk 31% minor coronary disease and a 33% lower risk of diabetes, compared with people with low diabetes scores. AHEI.
Separate studies of men and women also emphasized that those who engaged in a variety of physical activities, such as climbing stairs, lifting shopping bags, walking, and participating in moderate or vigorous activities, were in better health, compared to with those who do not carry out any activity in their daily life, who obtained a lower score.
What foods are good to use on the AHEI diet?
At overall study Wide variations were observed between diet quality, and it was predicted that improving consumption of certain foods could help prevent millions of deaths from cancer, coronary artery disease, stroke, respiratory disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and digestive disease. Resulting in the following bases for it.
- Vegetables: It is recommended to consume at least 5 times a day, mainly green leafy vegetables. These could help reduce the risk of diabetes. It is recommended to omit the potatoes and fries.
- Fruit: It is recommended to consume at least 4 servings a day, an amount that could help protect against cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer. It is very important to avoid fruit juices, because drinking too much could increase your risk of diabetes.
- whole grains. It is recommended to consume at least 5 to 6 servings a day, as it could help prevent cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and colorectal cancer. It’s important to minimize refined grains, which are associated with an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and potentially other chronic diseases.
- Nuts, legumes and vegetable protein (tofu): It is recommended to consume at least one daily serving of protein and nutrients in your diet, as they may help protect your health against diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
- Fish: It is recommended to consume at least 1 time a week to give your body a dose of healthy fatty acids, which could help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.
- healthy fats: It is recommended to add healthy unsaturated fats to your diet, as they will help reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Some options are olive oil, canola oil, peanut oil, or safflower oil.