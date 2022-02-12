WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, this is because it is one of the best means of communication, as well as being fast and immediate.

Whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc., users can solve personal, work or even school issues. One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly being updated.

WhatsApp, how to change the color of each of your chats. Photo: Reform



How to change the color of each chat

If in your case you want to make your application look different from the others, we tell you how change the color of each chat. The good news is that the beta version of the app added a tool that allows you to change the color of your chats independently.

You can also read: WhatsApp, discover what time your messages were read on iOS and Android

Before, users could only modify the wallpaper of the chats in a general way, but now, each one can have an independent color or the wallpaper that you choose. It is necessary to clarify that this trick currently only works in the beta version of WhatsApp.

The steps you must follow are:

First check what version of WhatsApp you have.

To do this, go to Settings, Help and then App Info.

Then enter any chat and press the three dots.

In that section click on Wallpaper.

Choose the one you want, you can select it from WhatsApp itself or from your phone.

When you do, do the same with each chat you want and that’s it.

You can also read: WhatsApp ghost mode: how to activate it in 3 easy steps

One of the advantages of belonging to the beta version of WhatsApp is that you can have the new functions that the app is testing beforehand. But the bad news is that the quotas for it are already full, so you will have to wait for them to reopen.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.