WhatsApp: three tricks to take advantage of the app during 2022 | apps | Application | Mobile | Android | iOS | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp has introduced several changes during the last two years of the pandemic to adapt its service to the new times. For example, we can now join a missed group call; in this way, we will not miss a work meeting.

On the other hand, the multi-device update is gradually being expanded, in which it will no longer be necessary to keep our mobile with a constant Internet connection to prevent the session from being closed on WhatsApp Web or other platforms.

But it is not necessary to be part of the beta of the app to try the new content. Sometimes we just need to refresh our memory of everything we can do with the final version that millions of people have already downloaded.

Three WhatsApp tricks

Prevent someone from putting you in a WhatsApp group: If you haven’t touched the app settings, by default any contact can add you to a group. Of course, you have the ability to leave or simply report the group if you so require.

However, there is a way to prevent this from happening. Go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Account’, ‘Privacy’ and there you must select ‘Who can add you to groups’.

Send messages with the voice assistant: It does not matter if you have an Android or iOS phone, both have an assistant that can perform simple tasks for you. All you have to do is say “Ok Google” or “Hey Siri” out loud for it to activate.

Once he has replied to you, just say a command like the following: “send a WhatsApp message to ‘contact name’”.

Can I send messages to myself? The short answer is yes. But we must explain what this is for. Basically, if we find ourselves in a rush and need to write down a number or a message, you can do it in a private chat with yourself.

Just save your number in your cell phone directory and then look for it on WhatsApp.

