Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022?

Oscar Awards 2022: Where to see the nominated films?

Today we will let you know where to see the films nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards so you don’t miss any, so keep reading so you can put together your great movie marathon.

The 2022 Oscar Awards will be delivered on March 27 and fans have until then to see all the nominated films.

So if you want to see the 2022 Oscar-nominated films before the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, there are several options to do so, since a good part is available at streaming.

It is for this reason that below we share a list of the films nominated for the Oscars 2022 and where to find them.

“The Power of the Dog”

The main candidate with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, for Jane Campion, and mentions for actors Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

“Don’t Look Up”

Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy garnered four 2022 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Original Score.









“Tick, tick… BOOM!”

Andrew Garfield earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater by creating the musical “Rent.”

“The Lost Daughter” (“The Dark Daughter”)

Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, it received three Oscar nominations including those for Colman and Buckley.

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (“The Mitchell family vs. The machines”)

The unlikely “Mitchell” family must control a global electronics riot during a road trip to drop off their daughter Katie for her first year of college film studies.

“Parallel Mothers”

Starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, “Madres Paralelas” follows two single mothers who meet at the hospital, where their newborns are accidentally switched at birth.

“Dune” (“Dune”)

After passing through theaters, it is currently available in Latin America on HBO Max, while in the United States the public can resort to digital rentals and purchases.

“King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”)

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, it tells the story of Richard Williams, father, coach and promoter of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

“Being the Ricardos” (“Being the Ricardos”)

This behind-the-scenes look at the work and marriage of star Lucille Ball and Cuban actor-producer Desi Arnaz received three acting nominations: for Javier Bardem as Desi, Nicole Kidman as Lucy, and JK Simmons in a supporting role.