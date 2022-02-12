Who is the wife of Nicolás Larcamón and what does he do?

Nicolás Larcamón and his wife

February 11, 2022 09:17 a.m.

Nicholas Larcamon He is a well-known face in the world of soccer thanks to his current role as coach of Club Puebla. On social networks, more than 26,000 people follow the updates on his life and are aware of what he is doing or who is his beautiful wife, who does not deny him any whim.

The technical director is 37 years old and is originally from Argentina. However, he began his career when he was very young, going through several teams before arriving where he is and sharing life alongside Victoria Betancourtwith whom he leads a dream life.

Who is the wife of Nicolás Larcamón

Nicolás Larcamón and his wife

Better known as Vicky, as she calls herself on the networks, She is a dentist by profession. Born in Venezuela and it was there that they met, while the Argentine assumed the reins of Deportivo Anzoátegui in 2016 and since then they have been inseparable.

Vicky and Nicolás Larcamón on the court

In his Instagram profile, he usually gives a glimpse of the lifestyle they lead together and where comforts, his dog Rafa and the trips they make around the world cannot be missing. On the other hand, in addition to her profession as a dentist, Vicky Betancourt has a Master’s degree in Nutrition.

