Why Bitcoin Traders Shouldn’t Over-Analyze US Inflation Data

Analysts and pundits are quick to find some angle to explain the price action during the day whenever major economic numbers are released, and this practice is common in the crypto industry.

When the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 7.5% rise in the consumer price index (CPI) on Feb. 10, traders were quick to find any connection to cryptocurrency price action. However, historical correlation data shows that investors should actually take a closer look at whether there is even a relationship between Bitcoin (BTC) and major economic indicators.

General investment advice would suggest that traders ignore intraday moves, especially given that most assets are not traded 24 hours a day.

More importantly, Bitcoin’s order book depth pales in comparison to gold, WTI, and S&P 500 futures. Even adding stablecoin trading, Bitcoin’s 7-day average volume is of 7,000 million dollars, while the three largest exchange-traded funds of the S&P 500 manage 54,000 million dollars.

In short, a large stream of orders from a single entity could easily distort the cryptocurrency market in the short term, but the impact on WTI oil, the S&P 500 and gold tends to be minor.

Does the price of Bitcoin anticipate the inflation data?

The price of Bitcoin fell to $43,200 after the 7.5% rise in the US Consumer Price Index was published on February 10, leading CNBC journalists to correlate the two developments.

Bitcoin dips slightly as 10-year Treasury yield tops 2% on hotter-than-expected inflation report https://t.co/bI8NzMQRPD — CNBC (@CNBC) February 10, 2022

That statement correctly assessed market conditions at the time, but a longer time frame must be used when analyzing economic data. In addition, there is the possibility that Bitcoin does not have a relevant price correlation, a hypothesis that also needs to be tested.

A long-term comparison chart between Bitcoin price and US inflation gives a false impression of correlation and causality, especially when using logarithmic charts.

US CPI (orange, left) vs. Bitcoin/USD (blue, right). Source: TradingView

In any case, Bitcoin has anticipated the economic data by about three months. In September 2020, it rose above $11,000 as inflation data stalled below 1.5%, and most recently in May 2021.

Afterwards, the price of Bitcoin “cooled off”, unable to break the support of $60,000, while the sharp rise in the IPC stopped two months later, in July, at 5.4%.

For those who trust mathematical formulas, the correlation coefficient between the price of Bitcoin and US inflation ranged between a positive 0.95 and a negative 0.94 in the last 12 months. Therefore, associating one to the other makes very little sense from a statistical approach.

Do traditional markets really show a correlation with Bitcoin?

Another common mistake is to attribute the correlation of other assets to the performance of Bitcoin. Sure there can be a couple of consecutive months of 0.65 correlation (positive or negative) in a one-year period, but the data suggests otherwise.

30-day correlation charts for Bitcoin, S&P500, WTI Oil and TIP ETF. Source: TradingView

For example, between August and September 2021, the correlation of the S&P 500 with BTC was 0.65 on average. However, these are selected data because a longer time frame does not reveal such evidence.

No price relationship was found between Bitcoin and other major assets, such as the price of WTI oil and the iShares TIPS Bond ETF, which tracks an index made up of inflation-protected US Treasuries.

Various data suggest that investors should ignore the intraday price action following the release of economic data, as it sometimes gives a false impression between correlation and causality.

Although inflation or other data influence short-term pricing, they do not necessarily influence the prevailing trend. The correlation chart against traditional markets leaves little doubt that Bitcoin is in a class of its own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.