William Levy reappears on social networks after announcing his divorce from Elizabeth Gutiérrez

William Levy was in the eye of the hurricane a few weeks ago, after announcing in the most unexpected way, his separation from the Mexican actress Elizabeth Gutierrez whom he had been married to since 2003.

But nevertheless, the actor of cuban origin He decided to delete the publication in which he made the announcement, which lent itself to generate a great controversy, which to this day remains unresolved or unclarified.

After several days since the controversy began, William Levywho has been discreet on the subject, as has the mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutierrez; He took her Instagram account to make a new post.

William Levy on Instagram.

What did William Levy post on Instagram?

Although it was not a publication related to the divorce, the actor loved by soap operas like “Woman-fragranced coffee”, currently available on Netflixshared through his stories, a photograph taken by one of the pages dedicated to him on Instagram.

The photograph is about a comparison between the before and after of William Levyin black and white, which the account “@passionwillevy”, accompanied with the description: “#tbt the weather for you does not seem to change, my God, what a wonderful man @willevy”.