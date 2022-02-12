Women in Medicine Podcast

Every February 11th the International Medical Women’s Day in honor of Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman in history to practice this profession. The feminization of staff in hospitals and health centers is a palpable reality, since 52 percent of doctors practicing in Spain are women. This trend is born in the faculties of Medicine, where they suppose the 70 percent of enrolled students And they also get better grades.

Majority in staff and minority in senior positions



These data contrast notably with the figures for managerial positions. Only 2 out of 10 senior positions in hospitals and health centers are occupied by women. To the famous ‘glass ceiling’ it is important to add the situations of machismo and condescension that female doctors face in their work, regardless of their age or experience.

The professionals acknowledge with satisfaction the positive changes and the long road traveled regarding the position of women in Medicine, although, especially the younger ones, they acknowledge that There’s still much to do.

Same profession, different realities

We spoke with female doctors from different generations to compare their work experience and views as the profession has advanced. Together with them, we will analyze the progress made in this field, the inequalities that still suffer and the necessary mechanisms to counteract them.